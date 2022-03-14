Kathmandu Valley Confirms 26 New COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 26 New COVID-19 Cases

March 14, 2022, 5:31 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 26 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 3539 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 26 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 26 infections, there are 25 in Kathmandu and1 in Lalitpur.

With 50 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Monday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 977,982.

