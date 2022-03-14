Saudi Foreign Minister Arrived In Kathmandu For Two Days Official Visit

Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud arrived in Kathmandu today on a two days official visit.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal received the visiting dignitary at the Tribhuwan International Airport.

During the visit, Saudi Foreign Minister His Highness Prince Faisal is scheduled to pay courtesy calls on the President and. Prime Minister of Nepal.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Narayan Khadka will hold a meeting with his Saudi counterpart on 15 March 2022. Hon. Minister for Foreign Affairs will host a luncheon in honor of the visiting dignitary.