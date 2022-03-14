Saudi Foreign Minister Arrived In Kathmandu For Two Days Official Visit

Saudi Foreign Minister Arrived In Kathmandu For Two Days Official Visit

March 14, 2022, 8:56 p.m.

Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud arrived in Kathmandu today on a two days official visit.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal received the visiting dignitary at the Tribhuwan International Airport.

FN0Mo1mUcAIGu58.jpg

During the visit, Saudi Foreign Minister His Highness Prince Faisal is scheduled to pay courtesy calls on the President and. Prime Minister of Nepal.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Narayan Khadka will hold a meeting with his Saudi counterpart on 15 March 2022. Hon. Minister for Foreign Affairs will host a luncheon in honor of the visiting dignitary.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal,ADB Conduct Joint Review Of Projects
Mar 14, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 26 New COVID-19 Cases
Mar 14, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 50 New Cases and 148 Recoveries
Mar 14, 2022
Saudi Foreign Minister To Pay Two Days Visit To Nepal
Mar 14, 2022
NEA Supplies Additional 35 MW Electricity To Ambe Steel Industry
Mar 14, 2022

More on National

Nepal And China Share A Bond Of Friendship: President Bhandari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 16 hours ago
Kathmandu Under A Pollution By Fanny Jonckeau 3 days, 17 hours ago
Nepal And Turkey Agree To Expand Bilateral Trade And Investment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 17 hours ago
Sardar Rudra Raj Pande Award Conferred To Historian Chitta Ranjan Nepali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 5 hours ago
Nepal And South Africa Signed Declaration Of Intent On Cooperation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 5 hours ago
JICA Starts Project To Improve Access To Clean And Safe Water In Biratnagar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal,ADB Conduct Joint Review Of Projects By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 14, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 26 New COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 14, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 50 New Cases and 148 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 14, 2022
Saudi Foreign Minister To Pay Two Days Visit To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 14, 2022
NEA Supplies Additional 35 MW Electricity To Ambe Steel Industry By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 14, 2022
Supreme Court Sends The Writ Petition Nepal And 14 Others For Full Bench By Agencies Mar 14, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75