Saudi Foreign Minister To Pay Two Days Visit To Nepal

Saudi Foreign Minister To Pay Two Days Visit To Nepal

March 14, 2022, 7:55 a.m.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia His Highness Prince Faisal bin Fahran Al Saud is paying an official visit to Nepal from 14 to 15 March 2022.

During the visit, Saudi Foreign Minister His Highness Prince Faisal is scheduled to pay courtesy calls on the Rt. Hon. President and the Rt. Hon. Prime Minister of Nepal.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs , Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Narayan Khadka will hold a meeting with his Saudi counterpart on 15 March 2022. Hon. Minister for Foreign Affairs will host a luncheon in honour of the visiting dignitary.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

NEA Supplies Additional 35 MW Electricity To Ambe Steel Industry
Mar 14, 2022
Weather Forecast For March 14 Across Nepal
Mar 14, 2022
Foreign Minister Dr. Khadka Addressed Antalya Diplomacy Forum
Mar 13, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 27 New COVID-19 Cases
Mar 13, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 59 New Cases and 192 Recoveries
Mar 13, 2022

More on News

Supreme Court Sends The Writ Petition Nepal And 14 Others For Full Bench By Agencies 3 hours, 9 minutes ago
Foreign Minister Dr. Khadka Addressed Antalya Diplomacy Forum By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 38 minutes ago
Elections Commission Sets Expenditure For Local Level Candidates By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Nepal Needs Support Of India And China For Its Development: PM Deuba By Agencies 3 days, 2 hours ago
French Delegation Calls On PM Deuba And Speaker Sapkota By Agencies 4 days, 16 hours ago
American Ambassador Berry Meet Minister Karki By Agencies 4 days, 16 hours ago

The Latest

NEA Supplies Additional 35 MW Electricity To Ambe Steel Industry By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 14, 2022
Russia Attacks Ukrainian Military Base In Western Part By Agencies Mar 14, 2022
Weather Forecast For March 14 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 14, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 27 New COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 13, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 59 New Cases and 192 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 13, 2022
Replace LPG Using Electric Devices: Minister Bhusal By Agencies Mar 13, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75