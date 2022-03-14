Saudi Foreign Minister To Pay Two Days Visit To Nepal

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia His Highness Prince Faisal bin Fahran Al Saud is paying an official visit to Nepal from 14 to 15 March 2022.

During the visit, Saudi Foreign Minister His Highness Prince Faisal is scheduled to pay courtesy calls on the Rt. Hon. President and the Rt. Hon. Prime Minister of Nepal.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs , Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Narayan Khadka will hold a meeting with his Saudi counterpart on 15 March 2022. Hon. Minister for Foreign Affairs will host a luncheon in honour of the visiting dignitary.