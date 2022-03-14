Weather Forecast For March 14 Across Nepal

Weather Forecast For March 14 Across Nepal

March 14, 2022, 7:06 a.m.

Mainly fair in rest of the country tonight.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of the country.

Mainly fair in rest of the country tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Saudi Foreign Minister To Pay Two Days Visit To Nepal
Mar 14, 2022
NEA Supplies Additional 35 MW Electricity To Ambe Steel Industry
Mar 14, 2022
Foreign Minister Dr. Khadka Addressed Antalya Diplomacy Forum
Mar 13, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 27 New COVID-19 Cases
Mar 13, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 59 New Cases and 192 Recoveries
Mar 13, 2022

More on Weather

Nepal Weather March 13: Chances Of Light Snowfall At One Or Two Places By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Nepal Weather On March 12: Partly Cloudy In Bagmati And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
Nepal Weather: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago
Nepal Weather March 10: Light Rain or Thunder Is Likely In Hilly Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 2 hours ago
Nepal Weather March 9: Partly To Generally Cloudy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 3 hours ago
Nepal Weather March 8: Partly To Generally Cloudy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Saudi Foreign Minister To Pay Two Days Visit To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 14, 2022
NEA Supplies Additional 35 MW Electricity To Ambe Steel Industry By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 14, 2022
Supreme Court Sends The Writ Petition Nepal And 14 Others For Full Bench By Agencies Mar 14, 2022
Russia Attacks Ukrainian Military Base In Western Part By Agencies Mar 14, 2022
Foreign Minister Dr. Khadka Addressed Antalya Diplomacy Forum By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 13, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 27 New COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 13, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75