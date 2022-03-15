India Supported The Construction Of Drinking Water Project In Solukhumbu

Inauguration of Drinking Water Supply Project built under Government of India grant assistance in Solukhumbu

Sonam Gyalzen Sherpa, Member of National Assembly and Priyadharsini R, First Secretary, Embassy of India, have jointly inaugurated the Drinking Water Supply Project in Kunde Villages of Khumjung VDC, Solukhumbu District.

During the program, officials from Solukhumbu District Coordination Committee, Khumbu Pasanlhamu Rural Municipality, Water User Committee Management as well as local government representatives also presented.

According to a press release issued by the Embassy of India Kathmandu, this is one of the 75 projects being inaugurated this year in Nepal as part of "India@75 AzadiKaAmritMahotsav" which celebrates 75 years of India’s independence.

This project has been constructed at a cost of NRs. 42.39 million under India-Nepal Development Cooperation with the Government of India’s financial assistance. It is an important project for the Khumjung and Kunde Villages, Solukhumbu for serving clean & safe water to nearly 600 households and schools, hospitals, government offices and tourists in this area. Mainly, this project will improve the quality of life for households and reduce the daily burden of water collection.

Since 2003, India has taken up over 523 HICDPs in Nepal and has completed 467 projects. Amongst these, 78 projects have been undertaken in Province-1 Nepal including 2 projects in Solukhumbu District. In addition to these, the Government of India has gifted 3 ambulances for Solukhumbu District.

As close neighbors, India and Nepal enjoy multi-sectoral and multi-faceted cooperation. The implementation of this project reflects the continued support of the Government of India in bolstering the efforts of the Government of Nepal in the water-management sector.