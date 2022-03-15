Kathmandu Valley Confirms 15 New COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 15 New COVID-19 Cases

March 15, 2022, 5:31 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 27 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 4734 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 15 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 15 infections, there are 13 in Kathmandu and 2 in Lalitpur.

With 57 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Tuesday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 978,044.

