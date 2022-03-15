KOICA Supported Hospital Waste Management Program

Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) through its KOV program supported health project partners in hospital waste management program. Nepal Korea Friendship Municipality Hospital, Nuwakot District Hospital and Tikapur Hospital were provided with Horizontal Cylindrical Triple Walled High Pressure Biomedical Waste Autoclave Machine for the purpose of health waste management. The total budget of the program was USD 42,100. A handover program was organized in Nepal Korea Friendship Municipality hospital in March 15, 2022 in the presence of Madan Sundar Shrestha, Mayor of Madhyapur Thimi Municipality, Yoonhee Chung, Deputy Country Director of KOICA and representatives from Nepal Korea Friendship Municipality hospital.

KOICA Nepal Office has been promoting Green ODA in each of its development cooperation programs from the year 2021. Since then KOICA Nepal has been organizing and implementing different types of programs related to environment and climate change. As an initiation of Green ODA campaign, last year KOICA supported 5 schools of Kageshwori Manohora Municipality and 2 schools of Lalitpur Metropolitan city with regards to environmental issues of schools with the technical support from DOKO Recyclers.

Former KOV Minkyung Yu with support from KOICA has also conducted similar type of waste management project in Bhaktapur Cancer Hospital in 2018. It was one of the best projects among KOV projects. So, KOICA wanted to replicate similar type of project in KOICA supported 3 hospitals. In February 2022, the representatives of abovementioned 3 hospitals participated in an observation visit program in Bhaktapur Cancer Hospital to learn more about waste management practices.

KOICA hopes this small support to these hospitals will bring significant outcomes in the overall hospital waste management system. It shall be useful in developing healthy and responsible habits in managing the health waste which is a minimum criterion being responsible towards the environment. Also, it can minimize the risk of infection in hospital. The Autoclave machines in other respective hospitals have been already installed and handed over. KOICA anticipates in the upcoming years all the hospitals would extend their waste management unit to waste management department adding more services.

In the past, KOICA was focused mainly on meeting the basic human needs (BHNs) of developing countries and on fostering their Human Resource Development(HRD). However, the focus has now broadened to promoting sustainable development, strengthening partnerships with developing partners, and enhancing the local ownership of beneficiaries. Additionally, global concerns and issues have gained significant importance in KOICA.