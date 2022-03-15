Nepal, India 14th JCIFM Concluded

Fourteenth Meeting of Nepal, India Joint Committee on Inundation and Flood Management (JCIFM) meeting concluded in Kathmandu

The 14th meeting of the India - Nepal Joint Committee on Inundation and Flood Management] (JCIFM) was held between 09 to 13 March 2022 in Nepal. The meeting was co-chaired by Sher Singh, Member (Planning), Ganga Flood Control Commission (GFCC) on the Indian side and the Susheel Chandra Acharya, DG, Department of Water Resources and Irrigation (DWRI) on the Nepali side. The minutes of the meeting were signed on 14th March 2022.

The Joint Committee also undertook site visits to various areas on the India-Nepal border where management of flood, erosion and inundation issues fall within the Committee’s mandate.

The Committee also visited the sites of emergent works proposed to be undertaken on a set of rivers in the border areas. The site visit, which took place from 09 to 12 March 2022, was followed by the main meeting in Kathmandu on 13th March 2022.