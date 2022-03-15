Nepal, Saudi Arabia Signed General Cooperation Agreement

Nepal, Saudi Arabia Signed General Cooperation Agreement

March 15, 2022, 8:40 p.m.

Upon completion of his two day official visit to Nepal, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud left Kathmandu this afternoon. Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal bade farewell to the visiting dignitary at the Tribhuvan International Airport.

WhatsApp Image 2022-03-15 at 5.44.55 PM.jpeg

Earlier today, Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Narayan Khadka held a bilateral meeting with his Saudi counterpart in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The two Foreign Ministers discussed the diverse areas of cooperative bilateral relations and underlined the need to further explore possibilities of cooperation, including in the field of foreign employment, welfare and interest of Nepali migrant workers, increasing the number of Hajj pilgrims from Nepal, strengthening of economic partnership, and cooperation in multilateral forums.

The two Foreign Ministers also signed a General Cooperation Agreement between the Government of Nepal and the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

WhatsApp Image 2022-03-15 at 6.27.40 PM.jpeg

Foreign Minister Prince Farhan Al Saud also paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba at Baluwatar. During the call on, various aspects of Nepal- Saudi Arabia bilateral relations as well as cooperation in the multilateral forums were discussed.

Prime Minister extended best wishes for the success of the Saudi Vision 2030 and discussed about the ways and means of further strengthening economic partnership and cooperation between the two countries, including the interests and wellbeing of Nepali migrant workers.

WhatsApp Image 2022-03-15 at 5.44.58 PM (1).jpeg

During his visit, the Saudi foreign Minister paid a courtesy call on President Mrs. Bidya Devi Bhandari at the latter's office, Sheetal Niwas. During the courtesy call, matters related to Nepal-Saudi Arabia relations were discussed.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal, India 14th JCIFM Concluded
Mar 15, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 15 New COVID-19 Cases
Mar 15, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 57 New Cases and 130 Recoveries
Mar 15, 2022
Ground Breaking Ceremony Of India-Funded Tribhuvan University Central Library Held
Mar 15, 2022
KOICA Supported Hospital Waste Management Program
Mar 15, 2022

More on National

Nepal, India 14th JCIFM Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 39 minutes ago
Nepal And India PMC Meeting For Nepal-Bharat Maitri Polytechnic Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 hours, 16 minutes ago
Saudi Foreign Minister Arrived In Kathmandu For Two Days Official Visit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Nepal And China Share A Bond Of Friendship: President Bhandari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 12 hours ago
Kathmandu Under A Pollution By Fanny Jonckeau 4 days, 13 hours ago
Nepal And Turkey Agree To Expand Bilateral Trade And Investment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 13 hours ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 15 New COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 15, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 57 New Cases and 130 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 15, 2022
Ground Breaking Ceremony Of India-Funded Tribhuvan University Central Library Held By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 15, 2022
KOICA Supported Hospital Waste Management Program By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 15, 2022
All Households In Karnali Will Get Electricity In Next Two Years: MD Ghising By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 15, 2022
Kuwait’s Jazeera Airways To Operate Regular Flight At Gautam Buddha Int'l Airport By Agencies Mar 15, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75