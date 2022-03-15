Nepal, Saudi Arabia Signed General Cooperation Agreement

Upon completion of his two day official visit to Nepal, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud left Kathmandu this afternoon. Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal bade farewell to the visiting dignitary at the Tribhuvan International Airport.

Earlier today, Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Narayan Khadka held a bilateral meeting with his Saudi counterpart in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The two Foreign Ministers discussed the diverse areas of cooperative bilateral relations and underlined the need to further explore possibilities of cooperation, including in the field of foreign employment, welfare and interest of Nepali migrant workers, increasing the number of Hajj pilgrims from Nepal, strengthening of economic partnership, and cooperation in multilateral forums.

The two Foreign Ministers also signed a General Cooperation Agreement between the Government of Nepal and the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Foreign Minister Prince Farhan Al Saud also paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba at Baluwatar. During the call on, various aspects of Nepal- Saudi Arabia bilateral relations as well as cooperation in the multilateral forums were discussed.

Prime Minister extended best wishes for the success of the Saudi Vision 2030 and discussed about the ways and means of further strengthening economic partnership and cooperation between the two countries, including the interests and wellbeing of Nepali migrant workers.

During his visit, the Saudi foreign Minister paid a courtesy call on President Mrs. Bidya Devi Bhandari at the latter's office, Sheetal Niwas. During the courtesy call, matters related to Nepal-Saudi Arabia relations were discussed.