Meteorological Analysis For March 16 Across Nepal

March 16, 2022, 7:18 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country tonight.

