COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 22 New Cases And 220 Recoveries

With 22 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Wednesday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 978,107.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, In 1654Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests were done in the past 24 hours, a total of 22 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, the virus infection was detected in 27 people in 3093 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 4,376 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 76 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 4300patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 31 are admitted to the ICU and six are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 220 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 961,781 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.3 percent.

The MoHP on Thursday added zero COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,950.