Kathmandu Valley Confirms 8 New COVID-19 Cases

March 18, 2022, 5:16 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 8 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 2595 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 8 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 8 infections, there are 8 in Kathmandu.

With 12 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Friday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 978,119.

