India Logs 2,528 New Covid Cases And 149 Deaths

India reported a total of 2,528 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of infections to 4,30,04,005. While death count rose to 5,16,281 with 149 fresh Covid-related fatalities.

According to the health ministry, the daily positivity rate has fallen to 0.35 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate is 0.42 per cent.

A reduction of 1,106 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, it said.

The recovery rate in India has increased to 98.72 per cent and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent.