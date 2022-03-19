India Logs 2,528 New Covid Cases And 149 Deaths

India Logs 2,528 New Covid Cases And 149 Deaths

March 19, 2022, 7:58 a.m.

The daily positivity rate has fallen to 0.35 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate is 0.42 per cent.

India reported a total of 2,528 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of infections to 4,30,04,005. While death count rose to 5,16,281 with 149 fresh Covid-related fatalities.

According to the health ministry, the daily positivity rate has fallen to 0.35 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate is 0.42 per cent.

A reduction of 1,106 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, it said.

The recovery rate in India has increased to 98.72 per cent and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent.

Agencies

Everest Climbing To Start Soon, Icefall Doctors Start Work
Mar 19, 2022
Xi, Biden Discuss Ukraine
Mar 19, 2022
Energy Minister Bhusal Inaugurates New Butwal Sub-Station
Mar 18, 2022
Nepal’s Second Largest Substation Comes Into Operation
Mar 18, 2022
Israel Detected New Variant Of Covid-19
Mar 18, 2022

More on India

India Reported 3612 New Covid-19 Cases On Saturday By Agencies 5 days, 23 hours ago
India’s Assembly Elections: BJP Wins Four States, Congress Faces Humiliating Defeat By Agencies 1 week, 1 day ago
Elections Results Of Five State Assembly Election In India Will Come Out Today By Agencies 1 week, 1 day ago
Operation Ganga Proof Of Our Growing Influence In World: PM Modi By Agencies 1 week, 5 days ago
India Logs 5,921 New Covid-19 Cases, 289 Deaths By Agencies 1 week, 6 days ago
India Sees Steep Decline In Covid-19 Cases By Agencies 2 weeks, 1 day ago

The Latest

Everest Climbing To Start Soon, Icefall Doctors Start Work By Agencies Mar 19, 2022
Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital Building Inaugurated In Bhojpur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 19, 2022
Xi, Biden Discuss Ukraine By Agencies Mar 19, 2022
Meteorological Analysis For March 19 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 19, 2022
Kiran Sakha Reelected President Of Nepal USA Chamber By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 18, 2022
Energy Minister Bhusal Inaugurates New Butwal Sub-Station By Agencies Mar 18, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75