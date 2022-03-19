Meteorological Analysis For March 19 Across Nepal

Meteorological Analysis For March 19 Across Nepal

March 19, 2022, 7:46 a.m.

There are partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of the country.

There are partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1tonight.

