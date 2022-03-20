COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 28 New Cases And 382 Recoveries

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 28 New Cases And 382 Recoveries

March 20, 2022, 7:12 p.m.

With 28 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Sunday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 978,155.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, In 2798 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 8 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, the virus infection was detected in 9 people in 1262 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 3241 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 58 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 3183 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 27 are admitted to the ICU and five are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 382 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 962964 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.4 per cent.

The MoHP on Sunday added zero COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,950.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 12 New COVID-19 Cases
Mar 20, 2022
Meteorological Analysis For March 20 Across Nepal
Mar 20, 2022
ADB Is Aiming To Maintain $500–$600 Million In Concessional Resources Per Year In The Next 3Years To Nepal: Kenichi Yokoyama
Mar 19, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 5 New COVID-19 Cases
Mar 19, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 8 New Cases And 409 Recoveries
Mar 19, 2022

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 12 New COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 22 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 5 New COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 8 New Cases And 409 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 8 New COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 12 New Cases And 392 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
Israel Detected New Variant Of Covid-19 By Agencies 2 days, 15 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal’s Priority Is Storage Project: PM Deuba By Agencies Mar 20, 2022
India Reports 2,075 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 71 Deaths By Agencies Mar 20, 2022
Over 3.3 Million People Have Fled Ukraine: UNHCR By Agencies Mar 20, 2022
Meteorological Analysis For March 20 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 20, 2022
ADB Is Aiming To Maintain $500–$600 Million In Concessional Resources Per Year In The Next 3Years To Nepal: Kenichi Yokoyama By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 19, 2022
Nepal Receives Two Cultural Artifacts In London By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 19, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75