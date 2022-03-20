Kathmandu Valley Confirms 12 New COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 12 New COVID-19 Cases

March 20, 2022, 7:15 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 12 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 2798 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 12 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 12 infections, there are 10 in Kathmandu and two in Bhaktapur.

With 28 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Sunday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 978,155

