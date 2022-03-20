Meteorological Analysis For March 20 Across Nepal

There will be Partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions of rest of the Province and partly cloudy in rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of the country. Chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high mountaineous region.

Partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions of rest of the Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of the country tonight.