Chinese Foreign Minister To Pay 3 Days Visit To Nepal

At the invitation of Minister for Foreign Affairs ] Dr. Narayan Khadka, State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of ChinaHis Excellency Wang Yi is visiting Nepal from 25 to 27 March 2022.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during the visit,. Wang will pay courtesy calls on the .President and. Prime Minister of Nepal.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Khadka and State Councilor. Wang Yi will hold bilateral talks, leading their respective delegations on 26 March 2022.

State Councilor Wang Yi will also meet with former Prime Minister and Chairman of CPN-UML K P Sharma Oli, and former Prime Minister and Chairman of CPN-Maoist Centre Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’.