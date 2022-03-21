India Logs 1761 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 127 Related Deaths

India COVID-19: A reduction of 1761 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. However, there are 127 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Showing a sharp decline, India registered 1,761 fresh Covid infections and 127 deaths in the last 24 hours, stated the Union Health Ministry on Sunday.

With this, the country’s active caseload has declined to 26,240, constituting 0.06 percent of the country’s total positive cases. Also, the total number of fatalities due to the infections has reached 5,16,479.

As per the data shared by the ministry, a total of 3,196 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative tally of recovered patients to 4,24,65,122. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.74 percent.

Now, the daily and weekly positivity rate in the country currently continues at 0.41 percent.

As part of the National vaccination drive, the ministry stated that India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 181.21 crores and has been achieved through 2,13,75,059 sessions