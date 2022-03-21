Kathmandu Valley Logs 16 New COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 16 New COVID-19 Cases

March 21, 2022, 5:39 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 16 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 2978 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 16 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 16 infections, there are 16 in Kathmandu.

With 41 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Monday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 978,196.

