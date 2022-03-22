COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 35 New Cases, 481 Recoveries And One Death

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 35 New Cases, 481 Recoveries And One Death

March 22, 2022, 5:20 p.m.

With 35 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Tuesday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 978,231.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 4495 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 35 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, the virus infection was detected in 9 people in 2099 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 2688 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 56 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 2637 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 23 are admitted to the ICU and two are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 481 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 963592 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.5 per cent.

The MoHP on Tuesday added one COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,951.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Logs 13 New COVID-19 Cases
Mar 22, 2022
Connect [IN] Entrepreneurship Conclave and India@75 Ideathon
Mar 22, 2022
Nepal Exported Over Rs. 76 Billion Worth Of Palm And Soybean Oil
Mar 22, 2022
Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Across Nepal
Mar 22, 2022
Chinese Foreign Minister To Pay 3 Days Visit To Nepal
Mar 21, 2022

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Logs 13 New COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 8 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 16 New COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 41 New Cases And 147 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 12 New COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 23 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 28 New Cases And 382 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 23 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 5 New COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Connect [IN] Entrepreneurship Conclave and India@75 Ideathon By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 22, 2022
Nepal Exported Over Rs. 76 Billion Worth Of Palm And Soybean Oil By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 22, 2022
Russia Suspends Peace Treaty Talks With Japan By Agencies Mar 22, 2022
All 132 Passengers Killed In Chinese Jet Crashes In Couthern China By Agencies Mar 22, 2022
Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 22, 2022
Chinese Foreign Minister To Pay 3 Days Visit To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 21, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75