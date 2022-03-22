Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Across Nepal

There will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at some places of Province 1.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is possible at one or two places of Province 1 tongiht.