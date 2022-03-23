Isolated Brief Rain Or Thundershowers Is Likely To Occur

March 23, 2022, 7:20 a.m.

There will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province, Sudur Pashchim Province and mainly fair in rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province,Karnali Province, Sudur Pashchim Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at some places of the hilly regions of the country towards afternoon/late afternoon.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the high hilly and mountainous regions and mainly fair in rest of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of hilly region of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province tonight.

