Supreme Court Rejects Issuing Interim Order

Supreme Court has rejected to issue interim order against appointment in the constitutional bodies as made by the constitutional council.

The constitutional bench comprised of officiating Chief Justice Deepak Kumar Karki, Justices Mira Khadka, Hari Krishna Karki, Bishwambhar Shrestha and Ishwar Prasad Khatiwada rejected to issue the interim order.

Advocate Dr. Ganesh Regmi has filed the writ petition demanding nullifying the appointment of 52 office bearers in constitutional bodies as per the recommendation of the constitutional council during KP Sharma Oli's premiership.