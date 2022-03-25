Kathmandu Valley Registers 4 New COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Registers 4 New COVID-19 Cases

March 25, 2022, 5:43 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 4 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 2822 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 4 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 4 infections, Kathmandu recorded 4

With 12 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thursday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 978,309

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 12 New Cases And 271 Recoveries
Mar 25, 2022
There Will Be No Load Shedding: MD Ghising
Mar 25, 2022
3rd Connect [IN] Entrepreneurship Conclave Concluded
Mar 25, 2022
Isoalted Brief Rain Or Thundershowers Is Likely In Few Places Of Bagmati
Mar 25, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Registers 10 New COVID-19 Cases
Mar 24, 2022

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 12 New Cases And 271 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 27 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Registers 10 New COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 32 New Cases And 266 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Kathmandu Valley Registers 13 New COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 34 New Cases And 269 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
India Logs Off 1,581 New Covid Cases By Agencies 2 days, 10 hours ago

The Latest

EU SUPPORT TO PILACHHEN Reviving Tradition By Keshab Poudel Mar 25, 2022
POLITICS Eye On Polls By A Correspondent Mar 25, 2022
There Will Be No Load Shedding: MD Ghising By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 25, 2022
3rd Connect [IN] Entrepreneurship Conclave Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 25, 2022
Chinese Foreign Minister In New Delhi By Agencies Mar 25, 2022
UNICEF Says More Than 4.3 Million Children Displaced In Ukraine By Agencies Mar 25, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 15, March.25, 2022 (Chaitra,11,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75