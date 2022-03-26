COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 8 New Cases And 210 Recoveries

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 8 New Cases And 210 Recoveries

March 26, 2022, 7:45 p.m.

With 12 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Saturday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 978,317

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 1696 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 8 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, the virus infection was detected in 8 people in 959 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 1758 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which,41 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 1717 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 19 are admitted to the ICU and two are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 210 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 964608 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.7 percent.

The MoHP on Saturday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,951.

