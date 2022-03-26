Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Regions Province 1 And Bagmati

Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Regions Province 1 And Bagmati

March 26, 2022, 7:35 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1 and Bagmati Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1 and Bagmati Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Province 1 and Bagmati Province.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1 and Bagmati Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Province 1 and Bagmati Province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Is For Safe, Orderly, And Regular Migration.
Mar 26, 2022
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi In Kathmandu
Mar 25, 2022
PM Deuba To Address BIMSTEC Summit
Mar 25, 2022
World Bank Provides $150 Million To Strengthen Nepal’s Financial Sector For Green, Resilient, And Inclusive Development
Mar 25, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Registers 4 New COVID-19 Cases
Mar 25, 2022

More on Weather

Isoalted Brief Rain Or Thundershowers Is Likely In Few Places Of Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hilly And Mountain Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
Isolated Brief Rain Or Thundershowers Is Likely To Occur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 7 hours ago
Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 7 hours ago
Meteorological Analysis Isolated Rain Is Likely In Province 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 7 hours ago
Meteorological Analysis For March 20 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

NEPAL-CHIAN RELATIONS: Bumpy Road By Keshab Poudel Mar 26, 2022
Nepal Is For Safe, Orderly, And Regular Migration. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 26, 2022
India Records 1,938 New Covid Cases By Agencies Mar 26, 2022
Russian Forces Intensifies Attack In Southern Ukraine By Agencies Mar 26, 2022
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 25, 2022
PM Deuba To Address BIMSTEC Summit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 25, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 15, March.25, 2022 (Chaitra,11,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75