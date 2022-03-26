Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Regions Province 1 And Bagmati

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1 and Bagmati Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1 and Bagmati Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Province 1 and Bagmati Province.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1 and Bagmati Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Province 1 and Bagmati Province tonight.