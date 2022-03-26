Pokhara International Airport Competed

PM Deuba And Chinese Foreign Minister Attended Virtually Completion of Pokhara International Airport.

March 26, 2022, 8:05 p.m.

PM Deuba And Chinese Foreign Minister Attended Virtually Completion of Pokhara International Airport.

Chinese Minister Wang paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister of Nepal Sher Bahadur Deuba today itself at the latter's official residence in Baluwatar. Following this meeting, Minister Wang together with PM Deuba virtually attends the completion ceremony of the Pokhara Regional International Airport.

Chinee foreing minsiter and PM Deuba2.jpg

Chinese Foreing minsiter and PM Deuba.jpg

