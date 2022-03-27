China Agrees To ProvideTechnical Assistance f China-Nepal Cross-Border Railway Project

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Narayan Khadka and State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China Wang Yi held official talks leading their respective delegations at Singh Durbar, Kathmandu this afternoon.

On the occasion, the two Ministers discussed all important aspects of Nepal-China relations and cooperation. They underscored the importance of the exchange of high-level visits on a regular basis in order to strengthen mutual trust and confidence and to further consolidate Nepal-China relations.

Foreign Minister Dr. Khadka reiterated Nepal's commitment to One China policy and not to allow any activity against China in Nepali territory. Both sides reaffirmed their support for sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national independence of each other.

Minister Dr. Khadka appreciated the Government of the People's Republic of China for consistently supporting Nepal’s development endeavors, and thanked the Chinese side for the completion of development projects such as Araniko Highway Long-term Opening Maintenance Project (Phase III) and Pokhara International Regional Airport.

The two Foreign Ministers also underscored the need for concerted efforts from both sides to expedite the execution of ongoing projects as well as to implement the agreements and understandings reached between the two countries during high-level visits.

State Councilor Wang Yi assured that China will be providing development assistance committed to Nepal by President Xi Jinping during his State Visit to Nepal in October 2019.

The two Foreign Ministers stressed the need to have continued partnership in order to overcome the challenges imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic and to focus on COVID-19 response and recovery.

Foreign Minister Dr. Khadka thanked the Government of China for its continuous support during the fight against COVID-19 including the support of life-saving COVID-19 vaccines and medical equipment. State Councilor H.E. Mr. Wang Yi assured that China will be providing with COVID-19 vaccines and other medical supplies as needed for Nepal.

During the talks, both sides also focused on issues relating to trade, investment and tourism. They underscored the need to fully operationalize the Tatopani/Zhangmu and Rasuwagadi/Kerung border ports for two-way movement of goods between Nepal and China. The two Ministers have instructed their relevant authorities to work together to this end. With a view to promoting tourism and people-to-people contacts between the two countries, the two Foreign Ministers agreed to resume, at an early date, the passenger air services suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Underlining the importance of continuously maintaining Nepal-China border peaceful and tranquil in the spirit of the Boundary treaty, the two Foreign Ministers agreed to carry out joint inspection of Nepal-China boundary through mutual consultation.

The State Councilor and Foreign Minister of China assured Hon. Dr. Khadka of the full cooperation of the Government of the People's Republic of China to facilitate the return of Nepali students to China to continue their studies on a priority basis and agreed to start the process at the earliest.

The two Ministers also discussed about continuing cooperation in various regional and multilateral forums on matters of mutual interests.

Following the bilateral talks, the two Foreign Ministers witnessed the signing and exchange of the following Agreements and documents:

Agreement on Economic and Technical Cooperation Technical Assistance Scheme for China-Aid Feasibility Study of China-Nepal Cross-Border Railway Project Cooperation Agreement on the Feasibility Study of Nepal-China Power Grid Interconnection Protocol on the Safety and Health Conditions for the Export of Haylage from Nepal to China Exchange of letters on duty-free treatment to be provided by China to goods of Nepali origin covering 98% tariff lines Handover Certificate of Araniko Highway Maintenance Project (Phase III) Minutes of the Seventh Meeting between Nepal and China on Enhancing Cooperation in Railway Sector Protocol on Sending a Chinese Medical Team to Work in Nepal at B.P. Koirala Memorial Cancer Hospital Delivery And Acceptance Certificate of China Aid Covid-19 Vaccine to Nepal (Fifth and Sixth Batches) of four million Vero cell vaccines

As per the Agreement on Economic & Technical Cooperation, China has agreed to provide Nepal with a grant of RMB 600 million for the year 2020. The grant will be utilized for the projects mutually agreed upon between the two Governments

Later today, the State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of China Wang Yi paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba at his official residence in Baluwatar.

Following the courtesy call, the State Councilor, in the presence of Prime Minister, handed over a model key of Pokhara Regional International Airport to the Foreign Minister Dr. Khadka amidst a special ceremony held at Baluwatar to mark the completion of the construction of the Airport. Meanwhile, Minister for Tourism, Culture and Civil Aviation Prem Bahadur Ale handed over the completion certificate of the airport to the Chinese side amidst a brief ceremony held in Pokhara.

In the evening, Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Khadka hosted dinner in honour of the State Councilor Wang Yi and the visiting delegation.

Foreign Minister Wang will call on President. Bidya Devi Bhandari today.