China Will Continue To Firmly Support Nepal In Safeguarding National Sovereignty And Dignity: Chinese Foreign Minister Yi

March 27, 2022, 1:55 p.m.

Visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi that China will continue to firmly support Nepal in safeguarding national sovereignty and dignity, exploring a development path suited to its national conditions and pursuing independent domestic and foreign policies, Wang said.

While meeting with Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi that China appreciated that and is ready to continue standing firmly with Nepal on issues involving each other's core interests and major concerns.

According to Chinese news agency Xinhua, Nepali Prime Minister Deuba and Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi agreed on Saturday at their meeting that both sides will make good use of the Nepal-China Joint Consultation Mechanism to complete existing key cooperation projects and explore new areas of cooperation.

China will work with Nepal to safeguard the principle of non-interference in internal affairs and the basic norms governing international relations, resist unilateralism and oppose power politics, and contribute to regional peace and stability, Wang said.

Noting that China-Nepal cooperation enjoys vast potential, both sides agreed that deepening practical cooperation not only meets the needs of both countries, but will also inject strong impetus to regional development and prosperity.

Wang said China and Nepal have always supported, trusted and helped each other. The traditional friendship between the two countries has been enhanced through their joint fight against the earthquake and COVID-19, and their win-win cooperation has witnessed continuous and effective progress.

China-Nepal relations have become an example of equal treatment and win-win cooperation between countries large and small, and a demonstration of China's practice of the good-neighborly diplomacy, Wang said.

Guided by the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, China stands ready to expand all-round cooperation with Nepal and push forward their strategic partnership of cooperation featuring ever-lasting friendship for development and prosperity, he said.

The two sides also exchanged views on strengthening multilateral cooperation. Deuba said the Nepali side believes that fairness and justice should be upheld in international affairs, and the United Nations Charter and international law should be abided by.

