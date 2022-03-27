Isolated Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur In Province 1

Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy in the hilly areas in rest of the Provinces and mainly fair in rest of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country tonight.