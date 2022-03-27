Isolated Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur In Province 1

Isolated Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur In Province 1

March 27, 2022, 7:33 a.m.

Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy in the hilly areas in rest of the Provinces and mainly fair in rest of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

China Agrees To ProvideTechnical Assistance f China-Nepal Cross-Border Railway Project
Mar 27, 2022
Pokhara International Airport Competed
Mar 26, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Registers 3 New COVID-19 Cases
Mar 26, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 8 New Cases And 210 Recoveries
Mar 26, 2022
Nepal Is For Safe, Orderly, And Regular Migration.
Mar 26, 2022

More on Weather

Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Regions Province 1 And Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Isoalted Brief Rain Or Thundershowers Is Likely In Few Places Of Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hilly And Mountain Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 4 hours ago
Isolated Brief Rain Or Thundershowers Is Likely To Occur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 4 hours ago
Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 4 hours ago
Meteorological Analysis Isolated Rain Is Likely In Province 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

EARLY WARNING SYSTEM IN HYDROPOWER Making A Difference By A Correspondent Mar 27, 2022
KATHMANDU-TERAI EXPRESSWAY Work In Progress By A Correspondent Mar 27, 2022
Pokhara Is Connected To The World Through New International Airport By Agencies Mar 27, 2022
US President Biden Criticized Russian President Putin By Agencies Mar 27, 2022
China Agrees To ProvideTechnical Assistance f China-Nepal Cross-Border Railway Project By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 27, 2022
Nepal And China Signed Nine MoUs By Agencies Mar 26, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 15, March.25, 2022 (Chaitra,11,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75