KATHMANDU-TERAI EXPRESSWAY Work In Progress

If the existing pace of work continues, Kathmandu-Terai/ Madhesh Expressway Project will Complete by 2080/81 and Nepal will see a new chapter in its history of roads.

At a time when Covid-19 has disrupted construction works, CoAS General Sharma has directed the contractors, consultants and project officials to complete the contract for the construction of the two-package tunnel under the Kathmandu-Terai/Madhes Expressway Project at the stipulated cost and time.

Conducting a field visit of the Expressway project with and Defence Secretary Kiran Raj Sharma, General Sharma and secretary Sharma have inquired about the progress of the work road at Makhubeshi, Sisneri, Mahadevtar, Lendanda and Budune Ranisera.

During the inspection visit, the senior officials issued instructions to complete the under-construction work of Mahadevtar Tunnel Section (Package 1) and Lendanda-Dhedre Tunnel Section (Package 2) within the stipulated time (2080/81 B.S.) and cost as per the contract agreement.

They have also instructed the contractors, consultants and project officials to make arrangements to work in double shift as per the need by mobilizing maximum manpower and machinery.

CoAS General Sharma also instructed the officials to brief the local communities about the benefits of the project to the community directly and indirectly around the expressway.

The inspection team was accompanied by other general officers, officials from the Defence Ministry and other stakeholders, according to the Directorate of Public Relations and Information of the Army Headquarters.

CoAS Sharma and Secretary Sharma directed the project head and international consultant to continuously monitor and regulate the project by making arrangements for verification of the quality of construction materials and construction work by arranging accurate lab tests at specific locations to maintain the quality of construction.

According to the Directorate of Public Relations and Information, Nepal Army, CoAS General Sharma and secretary Sharma visited various sites of the project.

With the start of the construction of tunnel, the project will likely to make progress. By mobilizing national contractor, Nepal Army has been doing the earthen work in various parts of the road.

The completion of the project is likely to be a major economic breakthrough to the country. As COAS General Sharma and secretary Sharma visited the site and directed for early completion, the pace of construction will likely to accelerate further.