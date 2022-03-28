COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 15 New Cases And 319 Recoveries

With 15 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Sunday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 978,347.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 5152 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 15 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, the virus infection was detected in 6 people in 1157 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 1254 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which,48 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 1206 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 23 are admitted to the ICU and three are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 319 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 965142 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.7 percent.

The MoHP on Monday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,951.