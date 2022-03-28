Japan Hands Over New Health Post In Rolpa District

Japan has handed over a newly-built Health Training Center and Emergency Shelter to the Rolpa Municipality in Rolpa District today. The new building has been built with grant assistance of USD 80,375 under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) of the Japanese Government.

On the occasion, Ambassador of Japan to Nepal, Kikuta Yutaka sent a message congratulating everyone involved in the project. Ambassador Kikuta appreciated the efforts of all who worked together with the Embassy to complete the project and hoped that the health post would become a community asset and serve the local people during and after the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This health post is an important medical service center in the community and provides free medical services. The old building had nearly collapsed and therefore had to be rebuilt to ensure the continuity of health care in the community.

The Embassy of Japan believes the new facility will contribute to enhancing health services in Rolpa Municipality of Rolpa District. It also believes that the support will contribute to further enhancing the friendship between the peoples of Japan and Nepal.

GGP was established to implement projects directly benefiting the people at the grassroots level for the socio-economic development of communities. Since 1991 over 200 GGP projects have been implemented in Nepal.