Nepal’s PM Deuba Will Start Official Visit Of India From April 1

March 28, 2022, 6:56 p.m.

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba is leaving for an Official Visit to India on 1 April 2022 at the cordial invitation of the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister will be accompanied by his spouse Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba.

The entourage of the Prime Minister will comprise Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Narayan Khadka, other senior Ministers, Secretaries and officials of the Government of Nepal.

The visit will further strengthen the multifaceted, age-old, and cordial ties between Nepal and India.

During the visit, Prime Minister is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on His M. Venkaiah Naidu, Vice President of India.

Prime Minister will hold delegation-level talks with Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, at Hyderabad House, on 2 April 2022. The Prime Minister of India will host a Luncheon in honour of the Prime Minister of Nepal and the delegation.

Similarly, External Affairs Minister as well as National Security Advisor of the Government of India will call on the Prime Minister of Nepal.

The Prime Minister will use the opportunity of his visit to address a gathering of business leaders in New Delhi.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to visit Varanasi before returning to Kathmandu on 3 April 2022.

