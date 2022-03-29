Kathmandu Valley Registers 7 New COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Registers 7 New COVID-19 Cases

March 29, 2022, 5:23 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 7 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 4322 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 7 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 7 infections, Kathmandu recorded 3 and 4 in Lalitpur.

With 30 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Sunday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 978,374.

