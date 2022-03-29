Over 17 Million To Vote In Local Polls On May 13

March 29, 2022, 7:47 a.m.

Shaligram Sharma Paudel, spokesperson of the EC, said that there will be 10, 756 polling stations and 21,955 polling centers across the country for May 13 polls.

Speaking at a regular press meeting, spokesperson Paudel said the EC has approved the number of total voters as being 17 million 733 hundred thousand and 723 for the local polls.

The EC has also urged the national non-government organisations which wish to observe the local polls for submitting applications.

The six parties that have been recognised as national-level ones will get their election symbols printed on all the ballot papers while the election symbols of the small parties will be printed on the ballot papers considering the districts where the individual small parties intend to nominate their candidates.

