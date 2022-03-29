Zonta International And Zonta District Club Members Call Upon President Bhandari

President Bidhya Devi Bhandari gave an audience to the Zonta Club of Kathmandu along with the delegates from Zonta International and Zonta District 25 during the area meeting in Kathmandu.

The delegates briefed President on Zonta International’s, Zonta District 25’s and Zonta clubs of Nepal’s various work on empowering women and girls. Rt. Hon President provided her valuable suggestions on the country’s focus and priorities for women, girls and children.

Zonta Club District 25 Area Meeting of Area 2 (Nepal and Bangladesh) was held in Kathmandu with the theme “Educate, Empower and Enlighten”. The Area meeting was inaugurated by Governor Ztn Errick Elavia. Lieutenant Governor Ztn Shreejana Rana updated the participants on the Zonta membership numbers in District 25 and shed light on ways to keep members engaged and motivated in the clubs’ programs.

Area 2 Director Ztn Momtaz Choudhury from Bangladesh along with all 8 club presidents of Area 2 updated about the projects various clubs have been doing on women empowerment in Bangladesh and Nepal. Close to 100 Zontians from Nepal, Bangladesh, India and the D25 international board liaison, from Italy, attended the Area meeting. Zonta International D25 liaison officer Fernanda Gallo mentioned that she was honored and privileged to meet and get suggestions from President Bhandari.

Zonta Club of Kathmandu is in District 25 of Zonta International which comprises Nepal, India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Zonta International, a leading global organization founded in New York in 1919 envisions a world in which women’s rights are recognized as human rights and every woman is able to achieve her full potential. In a world where women have access to all resources, they are represented in decision-making positions on an equal basis with men and no women live in fear of violence. This is being achieved through 1,200 Zonta Clubs in 63 countries across the globe by more than 27,000 Zontians committed to the professionalism, fellowship and service of Zonta’s visionary founders.

Zonta Club Kathmandu was officially chartered under Zonta International and established in 2012. It is a legally registered NGO in Kathmandu, represented by 62 members from diverse backgrounds social activists, bankers, entrepreneurs, doctors, lawyers, architects, business leaders and professionals. We come to work voluntarily on the advancement of the status of women with the objective to improve the economy, education, health, and issues related to youth and violence against women at the national and local levels through service and advocacy.