Chinese Foreign Minister Yi’s Shivapuri Hiking

Nepal’s mountains and Himalayas attracts people from all over the world as a place to get respite, peace and tranquility. Whether it is a short or long hike, it regards as a capsule for relaxation and peace.

State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of China Wang Yi is not an exception. Arrived in Kathmandu on 25 March for a three-day official visit following the completion of hectic visit to Pakistan, India and Afghanistan, Chinese foreign minister Yi found some ease.

Although Nepal-China relations remain chill following the ratification of the MCC Agreement by Nepal, the agenda was not hut compared to China’s dealing with India, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

This may be the reason the Chinese foreign minister dealt with Nepal in a more relaxed and easy mood. Taking advantage of the relations with Nepal, the Chinese foreign minister did his hiking in Shivapuri, close to Kathmandu and gate to Rasuwagadhi,

Chinese foreign minister spent a day in Pakistan, a few hours in Afghanistan and half a day in India. However, he spent three days in Nepal, During his visit; he spent some of his leisure time going hiking in Shivapuri.

However, it is neither appeared in any media nor did anybody notice his hiking to Shivapuri. Spending three days quietly in Nepal taking hiking, Chinese Foreign minister Yi, the busiest diplomat in the world dealing tough international negotiations and diplomacy, gave a gesture that Nepal is a comfortable place for them.

Hiking Shivapuri, the world’s top diplomat seemed to have gotten energy for another round of negotiations. This was not the only occasion the Chinese foreign minister spent his time hiking. During his last visit to Nepal, the Chinese foreign minister did his hiking to Chandragiri.

Upon the conclusion of a three-day official visit to Nepal including hiking to Shivapuri and high-level meetings with prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, Foreign Minister Dr. Naryan Khadka, President Bidhya Bandari, leader of Maoist Center Prachanda and Main Opposition party leader KP Sharma Oli. He also attended a function with his counterpart when Nepal and China signed 11 agreements.

Finally, State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of China Yi and his delegation left for Beijing in a happy mood. Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal and other officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stood at Tribhuvan International Airport to give them warm welcome and warm send-off.