Ghodjatra 2022 Concluded

April 1, 2022, 7:31 p.m.

President Bidhya Devi Bhandari observed the ‘Ghode Jatra 2078’ amid a spectacular ceremony organized at the Army Pavilion, Tundikhel on April 1,2022.

Various equestrian skills include Trick Rider, Taagan and Charger Race, Sword Jump, Show Jump, Tent Peking, Cross Tent Peking, Lance Hit Pack, Lance and Ring, Sword and Apple, Drill Ride, Musical Ride, Vaulting Exercise, Horse Ball, Cross country and Fixed Jump, Hungarian Post and Fire Jump along with the cycle races among others were present during the function.

President Bhandari gave away awards to the winners and runners-up of the show jump and musical ride competition.

On the same occasion, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Prabhu Ram Sharma gave away the prizes to the winners of the Horse Races.

Present on the occasion were the Vice President, Acting Chief Justice, Chairman of the National Assembly, Speaker of the house of representative, Former Prime ministers, Chiefs of Constitutional bodies, Secretaries of Government of Nepal, Ambassadors of foreign embassies in Kathmandu, heads of sister security organizations, Resident Defense Attaches, retired and serving Generals of NA and media personnel among others.

