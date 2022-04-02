COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 10 New Cases And 90 Recoveries

With 10 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Saturday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 978,452.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 2083 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 10 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, the virus infection was detected in 1 people in 1277antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 942 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 40 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 902 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients 16 are admitted to the ICU and two are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 90 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 965,559 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Saturday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,951.