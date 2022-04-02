Deuba Begins India Visit With Hectic Programs

Deuba Begins India Visit With Hectic Programs

April 2, 2022, 8:22 a.m.

Minister of External Affairs of India Dr S. Jaishankar called on Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba in New Delhi on Friday afternoon. During the meeting, they discussed the matter related to mutual interest.

Prime Minister of Nepal Sher Bahadur Deuba arrived in New Delhi yesterday for an official visit to India at the invitation of the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi'

FPQxI7UaQAUyNHr.jpg

The Prime Minister is accompanied by his spouse Dr. Arju Rana Deuba and a delegation comprising Minister for Foreign Affairs Narayan Khadka's other senior Ministers, Chief Secretary, Secretaries and officials of the Government of Nepal as well as representatives from the business community and the media

DEuba at BJP Office.jpg

On his arrival, the Prime Minister was received at the Indira Gandhi Intonational Airport by Ajay Bhatt, Minister of State for Defense and Tourism, and other senior officials of India, as well as Ambassador of Nepal to India Dr' Shankar Prasad Sharma and officials of the Embassy of Nepal in New Delhi.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Light Rain Is Likely In Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces
Apr 02, 2022
Ghodjatra 2022 Concluded
Apr 01, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Registers 5 New COVID-19 Cases
Apr 01, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 16 New Cases And 75 Recoveries
Apr 01, 2022
Pāhān Charhe And Ghodejatra 2022: Importance In Kathmandu Valley
Apr 01, 2022

More on News

Ghodjatra 2022 Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 46 minutes ago
PM Deuba And PM Modi To Hold Bilateral Meting Saturday By Agencies 1 day, 2 hours ago
Over 200,000 Nepalese Benefited Under Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 17 hours ago
Over 17 Million To Vote In Local Polls On May 13 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 3 hours ago
Pokhara International Airport Competed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 15 hours ago
Supreme Court Rejects Issuing Interim Order By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago

The Latest

PM Deuba’s India visit: Opurtunity To Revive Ties By Shanker Man Singh Apr 02, 2022
Putin Directed Defense Ministry To Increase Military Potential On Western Border By Agencies Apr 02, 2022
Light Rain Is Likely In Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 02, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Registers 5 New COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 01, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 16 New Cases And 75 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 01, 2022
Pāhān Charhe And Ghodejatra 2022: Importance In Kathmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 01, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 15, March.25, 2022 (Chaitra,11,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75