Light Rain Is Likely In Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces

April 2, 2022, 7:43 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and Partly cloudy in rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of hilly regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province , partly cloudy in Madesh Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly region of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tonight.

