COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 23New Cases And 66 Recoveries

April 3, 2022, 4:48 p.m.

With 23 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Sunday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 978,475.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 5847 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 23 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, the virus infection was detected no people in 1063 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 899 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 41are admitted to various institutional isolation while 858 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients 15 are admitted to the ICU and two are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 66 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 965,625 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Sunday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,951.

