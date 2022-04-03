Kathmandu Valley Registers 8 New COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 8 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 5847 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 8 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 8infections, Kathmandu recorded 7 and one in Lalitpur.

With 23 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Sunday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 978,475.