Kathmandu Valley Reports 7 New COVID-19 Cases

April 4, 2022, 4:26 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 7 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 2942 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 7 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 7 infections, Kathmandu recorded 5 and 2 in Bhaktapur.

With 32 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Monday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 978,507.

