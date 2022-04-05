India Provides Support To School Building In Udayapur

Foundation Stone Laid For School Building In Udayapur

April 5, 2022, 8:06 p.m.

Dr. Narayan Khadka, Minister for Foreign Affairs, and Ms. Namgya C. Khampa, Charge’d Affaires, Embassy of India, Kathmandu jointly laid down the foundation for the construction of a new school building Bal Mandir Secondary School at Triyuga Municipality, Gaighat in Udayapur District.

The project is being undertaken in Education Sector with grant assistance from the Government of India at the cost of NRs.31.13 million under the India-Nepal Development Cooperation as a Community Development Project.

1 (2) (6).jpeg

Bal Mandir Secondary School is an old established school in Udayapur District. Once completed, the school will shift to its new premises. Currently, 1100 students are enrolled in the school, about 70% of which are girl students.

Since 2003, India has taken up over 523 High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDPs) in Nepal and has completed 467 projects in the areas of health, education, drinking water, connectivity, sanitation and creation of other public utilities across all 7 provinces of Nepal at the grassroots level. Out of this, 71HICDPs are in Province-1, including 8completed projects in Udayapur District and another 8 projects under various stages of completion.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

