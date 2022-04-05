Partly Cloudy Across Nepal On April 4

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and Partly cloudy in rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and Partly cloudy in rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1 and at one or two places of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1 and mainly fair in rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Province 1 tonight.