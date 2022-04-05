Partly Cloudy Across Nepal On April 4

Partly Cloudy Across Nepal On April 4

April 5, 2022, 8:09 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and Partly cloudy in rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and Partly cloudy in rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1 and at one or two places of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1 and mainly fair in rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Province 1 tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Vinay Mohan Kwatra Appointed as India's Foreign Secretary
Apr 05, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Reports 7 New COVID-19 Cases
Apr 04, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 32 New Cases And 89 Recoveries
Apr 04, 2022
Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur At Gandaki And Bagmati Province
Apr 04, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Registers 8 New COVID-19 Cases
Apr 03, 2022

More on Weather

Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur At Gandaki And Bagmati Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Generally Cloudy In Province 1, Bagmati And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
Light Rain Is Likely In Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago
Partly To Generally Cloudy In Madesh And Province 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 3 hours ago
Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur At Kathmandu,Pokhara And Eastern Nepal . By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 2 hours ago
Partly To Generally Cloudy In Province 1, Madesh, Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Kuwait’s Jazeera Airways To Operate Daily Flights From Gautam Buddha Int'l Airport By Agencies Apr 05, 2022
South Korea To Take 6000 More Nepali Workers By Agencies Apr 05, 2022
Vinay Mohan Kwatra Appointed as India's Foreign Secretary By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 05, 2022
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Called Bucha Killing As Genocide By Agencies Apr 05, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Reports 7 New COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 04, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 32 New Cases And 89 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 04, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 15, March.25, 2022 (Chaitra,11,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75