India Reports 795 New Cases In Last 24 Hours

April 6, 2022, 7:41 a.m.

India reported 795 new COVID-19 cases taking the number of active cases in the country to 12,054, according to the Union health ministry.

The active cases stand at 0.03 per cent of the total caseload and the recovery rate is at 98.76 per cent. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 1,280, while the total recoveries reached 4,24,96,369.

