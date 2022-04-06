Isolated Brief Rains Is Likely To Occur In Bagmati Province

Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at some places of Province 1 and at one or two places of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and Partly cloudy in rest of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at some places of Province 1 and at one or two places of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

